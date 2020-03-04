|
Joseph H. "Joe" Saulenas Jr., age 73, of Abington died, peacefully on February 23, 2020, in the comfort of his loving family at Tufts Medical Center. Joe lived in Abington most of his life. He was raised in Abington and was a graduate of Cardinal Spellman High School, Class of 1964. He attended Boston State College, where he earned a degree in education. Thereafter, he moved to Australia, where he was a teacher at Kiama High School. His greatest love was his family and friends. He truly loved his caregivers at Colony House in Abington and they truly loved him. He was the devoted father of Marianne Farinato and her husband Donald, grandfather of Donny and Haley of Knoxville, Tennessee. He was the dear son of the late Joseph H Saulenas Sr. and the late Elizabeth (Belcastro) Saulenas. He was the dear brother of the late Virginia Lonergan and her late husband Arthur Lonergan Sr., survived by his sisters Charlene Jones and her husband Bill, Denise Moore and Amanda Bruce all of Abington. He also leaves his dear friend, John Nasuti and his wife Elaine of Sharon. Joe was also the cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held at Saint Bridget Church, 455 Plymouth St., Abington, at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 7. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Rockland. A celebration of life will follow at Emerald Hall, 30 Central St., Abington, at 12 p.m. For online condolences and directions please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Mariner from Mar. 4 to Mar. 11, 2020