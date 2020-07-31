Joseph J. "Jerry" Kelliher Jr. passed away peacefully at the Pat Roche Hospice House on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Jerry was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Jane (Condon) Kelliher. He is the loving father of Anne Marie Cronin and her husband Tim, Kathleen M. Lucier and her husband John, Joseph "Joe" J. Kelliher III, Sean P. Kelliher and his partner Jennifer Patterson, Patricia K. Tucker and her husband Danny and Sheila A. Kelliher and her partner Lee Comstock. Proud grandfather of Hannah and Ty Cronin, Dano and Logan Tucker and Andrew Lucier. Dear brother of Margaret Roberts, Dolly Marzocca, Helena Bottone, Lorraine Reardon, Jim Kelliher, Paul Kelliher, Patrick Kelliher, Fred Kelliher and Patricia Dellamorte. Survived by a very large extended family of brothers and sisters-in-law, cousins, nephews, nieces and close friends. Born June 10, 1940, the son of Joseph J. Kelliher Sr. and Sophie T. (Danksewicz) Kelliher, Jerry was a lifelong resident of Abington and graduated from Abington High School in 1959. As a young man, he joined the Navy and served as an Aviation Machinist's Mate J (ADJ3) in the Heavy Attack Squadron Five (VAH-5) on the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal (CVA-59) in the Mediterranean. After an honorable discharge from the Navy he came home to become an Abington Police Officer. Upon the death of his father he retired from the police force and took over the Jos. J. Kelliher Co., Inc. which he owned and operated for almost 50 years. He was a member of St. Bridgets Parish in Abington, past President of the Abington Polish Club, member of the Knights of Columbus in Abington, member of the American Legions Lewis V. Dorsey Post 112 in Abington and member and past Chairman of the Abington Conservation Commission. A graveside service will be held at Holy Family Cemetery, 92 Centre Avenue in Rockland on Saturday August 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. All are welcome. In following state guidelines, everyone will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing. The Kelliher family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Charity Fund at the Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043 and to Pancreatic Cancer Research at Mass General Hospital Cancer Center, 55 Fruit Street, Boston, MA 02114. For direction or to sign Jerry's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.