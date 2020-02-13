|
WALTHAM - Joseph L. Massimo, 87, of Waltham, MA, died on February 8, 2020 surrounded by family. He was born on May 21, 1932 in Bayside, NY to the late Joseph S. Massimo and Clare Weisenberger Massimo.
After graduating from Bayside High School, he went on to earn his B.A. from SUNY Cortland in 1954.
After graduating, he joined the Army and was stationed in the Pacific Northwest. Upon his return to the East Coast he taught elementary school in Ridgefield CT and then enrolled in Harvard University earning both a Master's and Doctorate in Education. While in Cambridge, he met and married Marcia Whittington, to whom he was married for 17 years.
Joe was a dedicated father and grandfather. He loved unconditionally, and was loved in return. He enjoyed life to the fullest --- the smallest things made his heart glow --- a blue sky, a red eft, a cold glass of white wine. As a child he spent summers in a cottage in the Catskill Mountains built by his grandfather. He shared his love of the mountains with his own children and his grandchildren.
While Joe had a long and fulfilling career as the Chief Psychologist of the Newton Public School System, his real passion was gymnastics – initially as a college gymnast, and later as a coach, judge and sports psychologist. In the gymnastics world he was affectionately known as "Doc", and for all his work in the sport he was inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1994. For the past 36 years he has dedicated his time to working at the Massachusetts Gymnastics Center in Waltham as a coach, mentor, and ambassador. He has had a positive impact on so many young athletes and coaches.
He is survived by his children, Joseph L. (Jay) Massimo and his wife, Doryam Gomez Massimo, of Newton, MA, and Renee Clare Smith and her husband, Thomas Smith, of Killingworth, CT, and grandchildren Diana Andrea Massimo, Jacob Clarence Smith and Abigail Clare Smith.
There will be a CELEBRATION OF LIFE on Sunday, February 16 at 5:00PM at the Massachusetts Gymnastics Center's Waltham gym. All friends, family and colleagues are invited to join in the celebration.
The family would like to thank the entire MGC community for all their support, as well as the staff at Visiting Angels and Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in The Mariner on Feb. 13, 2020