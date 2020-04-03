|
Joseph Robert Ridge, of Norwell, passed away March 26, 2020 after a long illness. Joseph is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon Conway Ridge of Lynn and their three daughters. Jennifer Ridge and her husband Tyler Gaylord of Darien, Conn.. Marissa and Dave Burgess of Falmouth. Lauren and Thomas Dougherty of Hingham. Grandchildren Dexter, Willa, Delilah, Macy, Isla, Owen. Joseph was born and raised in South Boston to Joseph A. Ridge and Anne Flaherty Ridge with his sister Nancy Dionisio of Scituate and many cousins. He graduated from South Boston High School and then served in the National Guard. He was a member of Local 537 Pipefitters for over for 50 years and had many wonderful friends. He loved woodworking and making toys for his grandchildren. Joseph and Sharon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with their children and grandchildren at the Isle of Palms, South Carolina for a wonderful week filled with many memories. Joseph and Sharon built a house in Norwell where they lived happily for 46 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. o offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by the Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020