Judith Nettie Phelps passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. She was born June 8, 1934, in Boston, to Edward Phelps and Katherine (Swett) Phelps. Raised and educated in Rockland, she received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College in Vermont and her master's degree in Education from Columbia University in New York City. She spent most of her career teaching English at the Chapin Girls School in Manhattan, finishing up as English Department Chair prior to her retirement. Judy had many loves, including Dennisport, where she summered for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge, reading, gardening and traveling. Most of all, she loved her dogs and the beach. Judith is survived by her brother, Richard (Ann) Phelps, her niece, Kimberly (Erik) Nelson, and nephews, Jeffrey (Gayle) Phelps and Edward (Susan) Phelps. She leaves eight great-nieces and nephews in addition to very dear friend, Ann Monahan, and caregiver/ friend, Susan Tressel. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, friends are encouraged to donate to the ASPCA or the Rockland Education Foundation.



