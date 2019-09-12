|
Judith (Hall) Higgins Ripley, age 85, of Norwell, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert F. Higgins of Norwell and Ralph L. Ripley III of Norwell, she was the loving daughter of the late Walter and Helene Hall of Norwell. Judith is survived by her brother, Walter R. Hall and wife Judy; her sons, Mark and wife Barbara of R.I., John and wife Kim of Pembroke; her daughter, Christie Anne Higgins of Plymouth; loving grandmother of Robert J. Higgins and Shawn Higgins of New York, Russell T. Higgins and Lisa M. Higgins of Pembroke; great-grandmother of Kaleigh, Molly, Connor, and Lilly Higgins, all of New York. Judy was a graduate of Norwell High School and Katherine Gibbs School. She was a lifelong resident of Norwell. She loved gardening, reading, playing piano, and especially helping anyone she could. Judy played a part in running a successful construction and realty business along with being a homemaker. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 30 Central St. (off Rte. 123, near State Police Barracks), Norwell Center. A funeral service will be held in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Norwell, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 10 a.m., followed by interment in First Parish Cemetery, Norwell Center. The family is grateful for the caring and loving staff at Newfield House in Plymouth. In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to consider a donation to the North and South River Watershed Association, PO Box 43, Norwell, MA 02061 or www.nsrwa.org. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Mariner from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019