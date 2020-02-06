|
|
Julius Joseph Baronas, DDS, 83, of Rockland, formerly of Hanover, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. Born and raised in Brockton, he was the son of the late Julius Joseph Sr. and Elena (Savicunas) Baronas. Julius graduated from Archbishop Williams High School in 1955 and received his B.S. in Pharmacy at the Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Allied Sciences. In 1964, he married his first wife, Patricia (White) Baronas, who passed on May 6, 2002. He graduated from Georgetown University School of Dentistry in 1968. Julius interned at the VA Hospital Brockton Dental Rotating Internship and received his certificate in July 1969. He opened his private practice in Weymouth in 1969 and Braintree in 1972. Julius was apart of the in Hanover and Braintree. He was a member of the Braintree Rotary Club 7950 for almost 40 years, where he was a past president from 1999-2000, and was on the Board of Directors. In 1982, he attended the Academy of General Dentistry and received his MAGD Certificate in 1999. Julius is survived by his wife, Dolores Baronas of Rockland. Julius was the father of Marisa, Barry, and Brad and father-in-law of Anna Hurley Baronas and Palestina Billings Baronas. He is survived by his grandchildren, Kai, Aaron, and Adelyn. Julius was the brother of Elena Baronas Swain and is also survived by his sister-in-law Judy White Smith. He is also survived by several nephews, cousins, and their children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Braintree Rotary Foundation Scholarship, PO Box 850082, Braintree, MA 02185. The Baronas Family would like to thank the Norwell VNA and Hospice for their amazing care of Julius. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte 53, Hanover, on Monday, February 10, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart, Tuesday at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at Hanover Center Cemetery. For directions and to sign Julius' online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 6 to Feb. 13, 2020