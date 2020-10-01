Karen M. Vinci 56, of Bristol, RI, passed away on September 25, 2020 in Newport Hospital. She was the wife of Kerry J. Vinci-Brightman. Born in Revere, MA, she was the beloved daughter of Harry and Barbara (Lundgren) Vinci of Port Charlotte, FL. Karen worked as a videographer were her job took her to Europe for filming. She was a Market Manager for Cardinal Health Care. Her lifes interests were scuba diving, parasailing, surfing and biking. She had a passion for rescue animals and would take them on visits to area nursing homes while she delivered gourmet meals. Besides her wife and parents, Karen leaves her loving brother, Paul H. Vinci, Jr., of Taunton, MA. She also leaves her two beloved rescue dogs Penny and Chip. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Robert Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842 For additional information, please visit www.memorialfuneralhome.com
