Karen Proctor

We are saddened to inform you of the passing of Karen Cross Proctor. She passed away peacefully at the age of 70 in her home on August 2, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Brockton, MA to her late parents Roy and Ingrid Cross, she leaves behind her loving husband John Proctor of Pembroke, MA. She is survived by her sister Margo Field of Sanbornton, NH, and her children Todd Proctor and his wife Catherine Proctor of Oxford, MA and Emily Price and her husband Richard Price of Bridgewater, MA. She was a loving grandmother to her 3 grandchildren Noah Proctor, Kelsey Price, and Hailey Price. Karen grew up in Lunenburg, MA, taught Special Education in RI, and VA, and later moved to Pembroke where she and her husband raised their two children. An avid historian and genealogist, Karen was a member of the Pembroke Town Historical Commission, and was a past Curator and Research Director of the Pembroke Historical Society. Karen also authored 3 books about Pembroke's history; 'Pembroke Chronicles', the Pembroke edition of the 'Images of America' series, and 'In the Beginning... The First Three Hundred Years of the First Church in Pembroke, MA'. She also served as the Chairwoman of the Pembroke 300th Anniversary Book Committee. Private memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice at 36 cordage Park., Suite 326, Plymouth MA, 02360 https://www.bidplymouth- giving.org/give-now/. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.

Published in The Mariner from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
