Kathleen Jane (Gunning) Logue, age 70, of Norwell, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 10, 2019. Beloved wife of James K. Logue. Loving mother of Jennifer E. Davis and husband Michael of Norwell, J. Kevin Logue, Jr and wife Liz of Scituate, Amy E. Gontarz and husband Andrew of Providence, R.I, Kerry W. Logue of Boston, Meghan K. Logue and fiance Robert Kates of Boston, and Michael T. Logue of Burlington, VT. Adoring Nana of Emma, Margaret, Gaby, Liam, James III, and Teagan. Sister of Thomas J. Gunning and wife Rose of Milton, and Patricia A. McNulty and husband Gerard of Weymouth. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and loving family. Graduate of Fontbonne Academy and Boston State Teachers College, Jane worked as a first-grade teacher at St. Agatha's School in Milton. She was a member of the Scituate Harbor Yacht Club. Family and friends invited to celebrate Jane's life on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 from 3 - 8 pm.. in McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, 160 So. Main St. (across from St. Anthony Church), Cohasset. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 10 a.m.. in St. Helen Church, 383 Washington St. (Rte. 53), Norwell, MA. 02061. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Jane may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA. 02215. For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com 781.383.0200
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 12 to Aug. 19, 2019