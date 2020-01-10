Home

C. C. Shepherd Funeral Service Inc.
134 Pleasant St(S Weymouth)
Weymouth, MA 02190
(781) 337-0050
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Joseph's Church
68 William Cardinal O'Connell Way
Boston, MA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
his home
Abington, MA
View Map
Kenneth E. Carey Obituary
Kenneth Edward "Ken" Carey of Abington, passed away peacefully after a long illness on November 27, 2019, at the age of 69. He graduated from the University of Maryland in preparation for his career as a professional mechanical engineer. He worked primarily in the nuclear industry and became the national fire protection specialist for Stone and Webster Engineering. Ken was recognized by his peers as a consummate professional, someone that anyone could turn to for mentorship and direction. Ken was preceded in death by his mother, Rita, his father, William, his brother, William, and his nephew and Godchild, Thomas. He also leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Paula Nicolai-Carey; and his grandchildren, Drew and Amber Hall; and his grandson-in-law, Sam Ellison. Ken is also survived by his brothers, Robert, Paul; and sister, Mary Jo-Anne Carey of Virginia; his brothers, John of Naples, Italy, and Andrew of the State of Washington; his extended family, Esther, Rick, and Abigail Fraser of Abington; and many beloved nephews and nieces. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church, 68 William Cardinal O'Connell Way, Boston. Visitation with family and friends will take place following the Mass at his home in Abington from 2:30-8. Please join his family in celebration of a life well-lived. A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in his memory on January 16, 2020, from 2 to 7 at Weymouth High School Gold Cafeteria. To sign up, contact www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor key word KENNETHC. Donations may be sent in Ken's memory to Weymouth High School, 1 Wildcat Way, Weymouth, MA 02190. Add to memo K.E. Carey Scholarship or the . Funeral arrangements for Ken are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located in Weymouth, for online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com.
Published in The Mariner from Jan. 10 to Jan. 17, 2020
