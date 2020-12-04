Kenneth "Ken" Painter, age 78, passed away at South Shore Hospital on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Ken was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, sibling, and uncle and will be greatly missed by his family. He was a loving husband to his wife of 57 years, Susan (Acker) Painter. He was the best father ever to his three children, Laura, Janet, and the late David Painter, as well as a dear father-in-law to Chris and Greg. Ken was a devoted grandfather to his three grandchildren, Zac, Alex, and Lorelei. He was a wonderful brother to Kathleen (Painter) Hanlon and the late Philip Painter. Ken was also a dedicated uncle to many nieces and nephews. Ken was predeceased by his parents, Bernard Painter and Doris (Hubbard) Painter. Ken was born in rural Maine. His family moved to Massachusetts when he was a teenager. Ken graduated from Norwell High School in 1960. He married his high school sweetheart, Susan, in 1963. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 and proudly served his country for 3 years. He became an officer in the Corps of Engineers and served a year in Vietnam as a 1st lieutenant. He was awarded a Bronze Star for meritorious service. Upon Ken's honorable discharge from the Army, he worked in the sale of construction tools and then moved into construction consulting/ engineering. He concluded his professional career upon retirement from the ReStructure Company of Holbrook. Ken's hobbies included gardening, genealogy, computers, and fixing things for everyone. Ken Painter was an amazing, one-of-kind man who will be truly missed by all those who had the honor to know him. Due to the ongoing pandemic there will be no public services. For online condolences, visit Magoun-Biggins.com
