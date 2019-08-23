|
|
Kenneth S. Kuhns, quietly joined his beloved wife, son and a group of wonderful family and friends in eternity on Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019. He was the adored father of William Buddy (deceased), Diana (Kuhns) Barton and Senior Chief Petty Officer Chris Kuhns (Ret.). He leaves behind his grandchildren; Laura and Max Kuhns, Shea and Conlan Barton, and Cristin, Dietrich and Chloe Kuhns, as well as a great-grandson, Owen Kuhns-Howlett. He will be missed by his surviving brother, David Kuhns, of Maryland, and dozens of in-laws, nieces, and nephews. He was a proud member of the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Upon returning home to Dorchester, he and his wife, Elaine Cook married in 1957. He worked for Coca Cola until the day he and mom bought the Country Corner Store in Pembroke in the late 70s. They owned that store for 18 years until they finally retired. Over the years, they travelled in their 5th wheel trailer, experiencing endless adventures along the way. During some down time, they bought 24 acres of land, sub divided it and named the street Kennie Lane (Ken + Elaine). Dad was a mans man. He loved his wife, family, friends, cars, camping, fishing, guns, cigars, tools, gadgets, his dog Dewey, and ice cold cocktails. In his senior years, he was riddled with injuries and ailments that would have taken down any mere mortal, but to everybodys amazement, he survived them all, until he chose not to. The family wishes to thank all those wonderful nurses and staff at Wingate Nursing Home and Cranberry Hospice who helped ease his pain and provide comfort in his final days. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the cause of your choice. Hug your children and parents and tell them that you love them. Dad always loved a good party, so a private house gathering to celebrate his life was held in July.
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, 2019