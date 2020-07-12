Kevin F. O'Brien, 75, of Hanover, died on May 25, 2020, due to prolonged illness. He was surrounded by his loving wife of forty-nine years, Elizabeth M. (Thibeault) and his daughters Elizabeth A. and Katherine C. O'Brien. Kevin also leaves behind loving family members from the Babigian and the Bruce families. He was born in Brockton to Francis J. and Kathleen (Giles) O'Brien. He attended Saint Patrick's School and served as an altar boy at Saint Patrick's Church. Kevin enjoyed playing sports and seeing friends at James Edgar Playground. He carried his love of sports into adulthood and was always ready to provide sports statistics to any conversation. Kevin graduated from Brockton High School in 1963 and from Northeastern University in 1969. After graduating, Kevin began his career in banking. He worked at several South Shore banks and in Boston. Some of his fondest memories included his employment at the Plymouth Home National Bank in Brockton. Kevin served on the board of the Brockton Visiting Nurses and several other community based organizations. Throughout his life, Kevin enjoyed time with family, reading, traveling with friends, beach days and watching sports. As an old grad, he always looked forward to attending Brockton High football and basketball games. The family would like to acknowledge the outstanding medical team from South Shore Hospital, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and the South Shore Visiting Nurses. Finally, a heartfelt thanks to the Hanover Fire Department and EMTs for their care, kindness and respect shown to Kevin during his illness. Services for Kevin will be private due to current health concerns. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Kevin's name to the South Shore Visiting Nurses and Hospice Association at 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.