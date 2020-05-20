|
Kevin M. Connor, of Abington, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020, at the age of 74. Born in Boston, Kevin was a graduate of Western New England College where he earned his bachelors degree in Criminal Justice. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Kevin was a retired police officer for the Town of Randolph, where he served for 28 years, retiring in 2003 as Lieutenant. In his retirement years, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, taking many trips to Disney World with Kevin, Nancy and Krysta. He also had a second career as "babysitter" for Kerry, Billy and Allison, until all 3 were in school full time, a job he cherished. "Papie" spent many days at the park, the mall, amusement parks, zoos, McDonalds and Dairy Queen. His greatest joy came from seeing his grandchildren with big smiles on their faces. He had a passion for Nascar, football, baseball and the dog track. Kevin and his wife Linda enjoyed traveling and took several cruises and visited many islands throughout their time together. He was a wonderful husband, father, "Papie" and friend, who will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Kevin was the beloved husband of Linda Gale (McCoart) Connor. Loving father of Stephanie Connor Donnelly and her husband William of Braintree and Tracy Connor of Erie, Pa.. Devoted Brother of Fred Connor and his wife Irene of Fla., Stephen Connor of Ariz. and the late Walter Connor and his wife Jackie of Conn. and the late Robert "Uncle B" Connor. Cherished "Papie" to his 6 grandchildren, that he loved so much, Kevin, Nancy, Krysta, Kerry, Billy and Allison. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The Connor family would like to give a special thank you to Michelle Williams, for her exceptional care for Kevin during his illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. Kevin's family will remember and honor his life privately at a graveside service in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Mariner from May 20 to May 27, 2020