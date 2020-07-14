Kristo Apostol passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, at the age of 95. He was born in Boston in 1924, the third of four children. His parents, Andrea and Costadina had emigrated from Albania. Kris went through the Boston school system and joined the Navy at the age of 17. He served as a Corpsman in the Navy and was conscripted by the Fifth Marine Division and served with them in the Pacific Theatre. He fought on Iwo Jima and was wounded there as he tried to help others. He was very proud of his Purple Heart and his service in two branches of the service during World War II. After his discharge, he met the "love of his life", Eunice Roland. They were married in 1948 and remained so for 72 years. He became a Boston firefighter. He loved his work and the many friends he met during his 30 year career. Kristo and Eunice moved their young family to Norwell, where they raised their four children. His faith was so very important to him and he was looking forward to being reunited with his parents and siblings, Sophia Joseph, Paul Apostol, Evelyn Horan and his nephew Richard Joseph. And, of course, his daughter Vivian Harlow who passed away last year. He leaves behind his wife, Eunice; son Gregory Apostol (Susan), daughters Barbara Hamilton (Gregory), and Christine Corbett (Kevin). He had nine grandchildren, Allyson Paul, Emily Hynes, Stephanie Harlow, Sophia Maul, Joseph Harlow, Alexa Dillon, Geoff Hamilton and Isabelle and Nicholas Apostol. He also was loved by seven great-grandchildren. He had many friends that he met with regularly at Braintree Golf Course, Dunkin Donuts and St. Helens Church; Jonathan Clapp, Frank Kelley, Bob Horan, Bob, Jack and so many more. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, July 15, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Helen Church, 383 Washington St., Rte. 53, Norwell, on Thursday at 9 a.m. Burial to follow at Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. In following state guidelines, all visitors are required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Donations in his memory can be made to the Norwell VNA/Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHome.com
