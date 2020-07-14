Mr. Apostol,

Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice-first for our Country when you served as a U.S. Navy Corpsman during WW II and later for the citizens of Boston when you served with the BFD. God know how many lives you probably as a Navy Corpsman and as a Firefighter. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy,



Semper Fi Doc!

Mike Casey