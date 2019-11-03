Home

Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
(781) 878-2112
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Quealy & Son Funeral Home
116 Adams Street
Abington, MA 02351
Kurt Darrah Conover of Abington, lost his battle with addiction October 31, 2019, age 38. Loving son of Harry Conover 3rd., and Lynne M. Conover of Abington; Loving brother of Harry M. Conover 4th of Abington and Erica Conover of Abington; Beloved grandson of Marjorie Anne Conover of Bourne; Loving uncle of Luke, James, and Austin Foley, and Kiley White; Also, survived by many aunts, uncles, and friends. Visitation held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams Street, Abington on Monday, November 4, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. For directions and online guest book www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 3 to Nov. 9, 2019
