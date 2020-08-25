Lillian M. Anderson, 90 of Norwell, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, at the Dr. Ruth McLain Hospice Home in Braintree, with her son and his wife at her side. Lillian was the loving mother of Russell Anderson and his wife Jane of Norwell and devoted grandmother of their son Christopher. Born in Manchester, N.H., to the late Louis and Margaret Pratt, she was predeceased by her brothers, Louis Pratt and Harold Pratt and her sisters, Evelyn Cronin and Mary Manning. Lillian worked for many years at the Fernandes Supermarket in Randolph and at Blue Cross Blue Shield of MA. She volunteered for many years at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton. Lillian enjoyed music, dancing, reading, traveling with her sisters, and most of all, spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her strong moral compass and her great sense of humor. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or www.oldcolonyhospice.org
