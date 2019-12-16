|
|
Linda Jeanne (Brown) Smith, 66 of Hanover, passed away on December 12, 2019. Born on June 12, 1953 in Weymouth, she was the daughter of the later Walter and Margaret (Swanson) Brown. Raised and educated in Norwell, she was later employed as a receptionist at Cardinal Cushing in Hanover for over 40 years. Linda is survived by her devoted husband Walter A. Smith. She is also survived by her dear sisters Judith Brown of South Weymouth, Arlene Davies of Bridgewater, Joyce Fallon of Carver, and the late Lois Peck and Joan Naylor. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, December 18, from 10 -12 p.m., with a funeral home service at 12 p.m. Burial to follow in Washington Street Cemetery, Norwell. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Dec. 16 to Dec. 23, 2019