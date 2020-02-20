|
|
Lois A. (Reinhalter) Mahoney, 86, of Hanover, passed away on February 18, 2020. Born in Quincy, November 3, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Catherine (McDonald) Reinhalter. Lois enjoyed bingo, bowling and traveling, especially cruises. Lois was the beloved wife of John J. Mahoney Jr. for 65 years; devoted mother of Alice Matheny and her husband Stephen of Bridgewater, Kathleen Glauben and her husband John of Hanover, Richard Mahoney and his late wife Debbie (Feeney) of Hanover, Kellie A. Chambers and her husband Troy of Pembroke, and the late Charles Mahoney and Debbie; dear sister of Katherine Green of Braintree and the late Margaret Curtis and Ambrose Reinhalter; cherished grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 7. Lois is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Tuesday, February 25, from 4-8 p.m. A graveside service at Hanover Center Cemetery will be held on Wednesday at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lois' memory can be made to the Stephen Matheny Scholarship Fund, 20 Short St., Bridgewater, MA 02324. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, 2020