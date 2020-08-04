My heart was broken when I got the call from my cousin Bill (Lois's husband) That Lois had suddenly passed away. Although we often don't get to see each other as we like, Lois was never far from my thoughts of her. Never a Christmas would pass without a card bringIng good thoughts and wishes for the coming year from Lois and Bill. The love Lois and Bill had for each other will never be forgotten, such a wonderful couple. Lois you will be missed by all who knew you. Rest In Peace sweet cousin Lois.

Joan and Bob Auger