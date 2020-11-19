1/
Louis M. Sandler
Louis M. Sandler, age 71, of Needham, died peacefully on November 18, 2020, at the Tippett Hospice Home, with his wife of 37 years, Toby (Barthoff) Sandler and his son Harry by his bedside. Lou is also survived by his father Donald Sandler (Lynne), his sisters Miriam Berkowitz(Jeffrey) and Minda Lehto(T.Eric). He was predeceased by his mother, Harriet (Broady) Sandler. Enjoyed and admired by a large extended family.
There will be a Memorial Zoom Service on Sunday, November 22 at 2:00pm. For the link, please email thisismehlt@gmail.com.
For the complete obituary, please see www.levinechapels.com.

Published in The Mariner on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
