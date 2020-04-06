|
|
Margaret P. Cotter (Lyons) of Duxbury, Mass., formerly of Norwell passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Margaret "Peg" was the daughter of the late Peter and Kathleen (Halloran) Lyons of Roscommon and Galway, Ireland. Peg was the wife of Charles A. Cotter for 55 years. Charles passed away in September of 2006. She is survived by their eight children that they raised in Norwell living there for 40 years: Colonel (Ret.) Charles A. Cotter Jr. and his wife Nancy of Colorado, Kevin Cotter of Norwell, Kathleen Concannon and husband Mark of Hull, Margaret Finn and husband Charles of Plympton, Cheryl Clark and husband Robert of Plympton, Maureen Grecco of Canton, Teresa Weber and husband Edward of Plympton, and Christine Savage and husband Edward of Plympton. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. Peg was an active member of many organizations including St. Helen's C.Y.O. bowling, Choir, CCD teacher, Boosters Club and Cub Scout Den mother. All services will be private and arranged by Sullivan Funeral Home in Hanover. A private burial will take place at Washington Street Cemetery in Norwell. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Helen's in Norwell or Father's Bills Place in Quincy. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 6 to Apr. 13, 2020