Marge Townsend, of Hanover, passed away on July 24, 2020, during her residency at Life Care Center in Scituate, at age 84. She joins her loving husband Dean W. Townsend, Jr.; her parents Myron Tong and Eva ( St. Ledger) Tong Balcolm; and her brothers Kenneth G. Tong and Robert M. Tong, both formerly of Hull. She is survived by her three sons: Paul E. Townsend and wife Michele of Plymouth, their son Toby Townsend of Whitman, their daughter Erica Townsend Marotta and husband Artie and sons Nicholas and AJ of Plymouth; David G. Townsend and wife Rosemary, their son Evan of Hanover, their son David Townsend, Jr. and wife Macaela, and their sons Dean and Cade of Plympton; Peter A. Townsend and wife Karyn, and their sons James and Peter "PJ" of Halifax. Marge is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family as well. Marge was born in Staten Island, NY, and later moved to Quincy, where she attended school, and she and her family were very active members of Christ Church in Quincy. Marge graduated from Thayer Academy and attended Quincy City Hospitals School of Nursing where she made many lifelong friends, and became a Registered Nurse. Later after getting married on December 27, 1958, to her childhood sweetheart Dean, the family moved to Abington where Marge balanced working overnight shifts at Quincy City Hospital and South Shore Hospital, all while raising 3 young boys. The Townsend family later relocated to Hanover where they have resided for the past 40+ years. Marge also moved her career to the Visiting Nurses Association, where she started in Hanson, and then later getting her dream job of being the Hanover Visiting Nurse. She prided herself in taking care of others, helping people in any way that she could, and giving back to the community that meant so much to her. Marge was also a very active member at St. Andrew's Church in Hanover, where she attended service on Sundays and volunteered. At age 49, Marge had suffered a debilitating brain aneurysm that left her paralyzed on her right side. That was not something that would stop her though. She fought with everything she had, and alongside countless volunteers, nurses, therapists, helpers, and family, was able to return to "normalcy", and returned back to doing her favorite things such as: helping run VNA blood pressure clinics; attending church; volunteering at the John Curtis Library; playing cribbage; playing bingo; and most of all being a great, loving, and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. In her later years, after the passing of her husband Dean in 2000, she resided at Cardinal Cushing Residence in Hanover for 13 years, and finally moved to Life Care Centers in Scituate, where the staff and other residents always spoke of how Marge was always very happy, and still always trying to help people out as much as she possibly could. That was the true spirit of Marge. Visiting hours at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, in Hanover, on Friday, August 7 from 4-7 p.m. All other services will be private. All visitors will be asked to practice social distancing and to wear a face covering. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.