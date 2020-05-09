|
Marion Dorothy Dempsey, age 91, of Norwell, died peacefully on May 6, 2020. Marion was the daughter of William and Marion Murphy of South Boston and the sister of the late Marguerite Kenney, Christine Ryan, William Murphy and Delores Quill. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 33 years, Robert P. Dempsey. Loving mother of John Dempsey and his wife Susan, Donna Senna, Diane OKeefe and her husband Stephen, Robert Dempsey, and Nancy Bonnetti. Cherished grandmother of Michael Dempsey and wife Caroline, Daniel Dempsey, Rachael Bonnetti, Nicole Dempsey, Lauryn OKeefe, Tyler OKeefe, Kelsey Senna, Kaitlyn Bonnetti and Matthew Senna. She was also survived by many nieces and nephews, along with many cousins. Marion was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots. She played in and ran the Senior Tennis League at Mill Pond in Hanover for decades. She would walk four to five miles daily for the last thirty years of her life and became a local celebrity among the neighbors she encountered on her daily route. She was a long time parishioner of Saint Helens Church of Norwell, and a devout catholic her entire life, and taught CCD for many years with her late husband Rob. She was the true matriarch of her family and enjoyed most being with her children and grandchildren. Her faith in God and love of family were everything to her in life and that legacy is being carried on by her children and grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13 at the Washington Street Cemetery in Norwell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a in memory of Marion. To sign Marion's online guestbook, please visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from May 9 to May 17, 2020