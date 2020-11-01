1/1
Mark D. O'Neil
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark David O'Neil 62, of Bolton, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Bolton on October 28, 2020.
Mark was born and raised in Concord, Massachusetts, the son of the late S. Elizabeth (Garrity) O'Neil and the late Gerald P. O'Neil.
He is survived by his beloved best friend Greater Swiss Mountain Dog, Barrett, and his former wife and close friend, Sally O'Neil. He was the much loved brother of Nancy (O'Neil) Baker of Concord, Massachusetts and Stephen P. O'Neil, and wife Nancy, of Westford, Massachusetts; and uncle to Amy Rumpf, and husband David, of Macungie, Pennsylvania; Amanda Fontana, & husband Mike, of Bridgewater, Massachusetts; Kyle O'Neil of Denver, Colorado; and Lance Gamester, and his wife Heather, of Wilmington, North Carolina as well as several great-nieces.
Mark graduated from Concord-Carlisle High School and went on to join the U.S. Army, where he completed Airborne Training and was a personal driver to a Colonel.
After serving his country,
Mark made his home in Sudbury and then Bolton, enjoying spending time outdoors with his best friend and constant companion, Barrett.
Services will be determined at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mariner on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved