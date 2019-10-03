Home

Mark F. Leary, 53, of Norwell, passed away on September 26, 2019. Mr. Leary is survived by his sons, Mark Leary, and Matthew Leary. He was the loving son of Patricia Leary and Francis Leary Jr. and his wife Eleanor; brother of Kristin Malm; and brother-in-law of Carl Malm; grandson of the late Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Kane and Mr. and Mrs. Francis Leary; uncle of Taylor Malm and Dylan Malm. Mr. Leary also leaves his close friend, Patricia Torgersen; as well as many loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 9 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, at 392 Hanover St., Hanover. Graveside services will follow at Stetson Meadow Cemetery, 77 Stetson Shrine Lane, Norwell. Memorial donations may be made in Mark's name to Boys Town, Boys Town, NE 68010-9988. To offer condolences, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com. Shepherd Funeral Home, Kingston.
Published in The Mariner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2019
