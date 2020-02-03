Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
8:15 AM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
Abington, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barbato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Barbato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Barbato Obituary
Mary (Libertine) Barbato, 87, of Abington, passed away on January 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Victor Barbato, she is survived by her children, Teresa Small and husband Robert of Abington and Victor Barbato of Las Vegas, NV. Also survived by grandchildren Stacey Small, Patric Barbato, and his wife, Camie. She was the daughter of the late Emilio and Celia Libertine of Braintree and sister of the late John and Rocco Libertine. Mary is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She loved traveling in her RV with her husband, spending time with her family, and summering at her cottage in Humarock. Her services will be held Wednesday, February 5 at 8:15 a.m. from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary) Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in St. Bridget Church, Abington. Burial will follow in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Visiting hours will be Tuesday February 4 from 4-7 p.m. For full obituary, online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -