Mary Eppich of Hanover passed away unexpectedly on February 26, 2020 in the comfort of her family at Massachusetts General Hospital. She was 78. Beloved wife of William A. Eppich for 55 years, she was the loving mother of William Jr. and his wife Wendy of Sherborn and Matthew Eppich of Hanover; cherished grandmother of Wesley, Wilson and Austin Eppich of Sherborn; and many friends, cousins, nieces and nephews. She is warmly remembered by her twin sister, Margaret, and her family of Fresno, California, and brother, Ralph Scott of Bluffton, South Carolina. Born and raised in Falmouth and Hanson, Mary graduated from Whitman-Hanson Regional High School and attained a graduate degree at Bridgewater State College and a master's degree in Education from UMass-Boston. Mary taught at Grace Farrer Cole School in Norwell for 47 years and always maintained a passion for teaching elementary students. She was a charter member of Delta Kapa Gamma and past president of Alpha Zeta which are a professional society for women educators. Most of all, Mary cherished spending quality time with her grandchildren and supporting their activities and accomplishments and meeting friends of Juliets monthly as well as Osher Lifelong Learning Institutions. Privately she enjoyed traveling with her husband, reading and challenging a crossword puzzle in record time. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation at Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, (Rte. 53), Hanover, on Thursday, March 5, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service will be celebrated at the Sullivan Funeral Home on March 6, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020