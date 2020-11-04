Mary I. Thorne, 80, of Hanover, was born on Christmas Eve and passed on Halloween, October 31, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Richard and Pauline (Rose) Thorne of Hanover. Sister of the late Patricia Strait and her surviving husband Bill of Hanson, the late Richard D. Thorne and his surviving wife Donna of Alaska; sister-in-law of Gayle Thorne of Kansas City, MO. She leaves behind her loving niece, Leann Strait of Rockland, her nephews, Scott (Kerry) Thorne, Grant (Stephanie) Thorne and their children, Benjamin and Brooklyn, all from MO; her great-nieces and their families, Kirstyn McGrath, her partner Kevin Hallahan Sr., their children Kevin Jr. and Aine Rose of Freetown, and Patricia Strait-McGrath and her daughter, Norienne McGrath from Hanson. She is also survived by a multitude of cousins and their families, good friends and Ruth Schuler who moved in the last 3 weeks of her life to care for her and Kent Grimsley who was always there every weekend to help with her shopping scavenger hunts. She was "mom" to her many fur babies over the years. "Auntie Mel" was a generous loving woman to all who knew her, was strong in her faith, who loved and adored her family. There was so much to this amazing woman and not enough space to write of all her accomplishments and charms. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Thursday, November 5, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thecla Church, 145 Washington St., Rte. 53, Pembroke, on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in St. Michael's Cemetery, 500 Canterbury St., Boston. For directions and an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHome.com
.