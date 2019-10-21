|
Mary L O'Shea, of Hanover, passed away October 18, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mary was predeceased by her Loving Husband Bob, her son John, her sister Ruth Felker and her brother Dave Felker. She was born April 5th, 1936 in Quincy, daughter of the late Frances (Braun) Hunt and Donald S. Felker. She was also blessed with the love and care of the late Edna and Bud Braun of Randolph Center, Vt. Mary Lou was the devoted Mother of Bob and his wife Noreen of N.H., Tom and his wife Linda of Marblehead, Kathy and her husband John of Attleboro, Christine and her husband Paul of Fla., Jim and his wife Doreen of Sagamore, Patricia and her husband Patrick of N.C., Dianne and her husband Chuck of Vt., Annemarie and her partner Rich of Rockland and Elizabeth of Hanover. Mary Lou is also survived by her sisters JudyTownsend, Carol Mowery, Pati Braun Grande and Ricky Braun. Mary Lou had 28 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Mary Lou graduated from St. Patrick's High School Roxbury in 1953. She worked at New England Mutual Insurance Company in Boston when she met her Husband Bob and married in 1955. Mary Lou went on to raise her family of ten children. Mary Lou worked at Carney Hospital in Dorchester for over 20 years where she held various positions, she retired in 1998 at the age of 62 Mary Lou was heavily involved in the Relay for Life in several towns,was a volunteer for the American Heart Association and volunteer at St Marys Church for many years as an Altar Angel. Mary Lou loved gardening, bingo, foxwoods, her vegas trips and many cruises, her many many puzzles in addition to thoroughly enjoying her annual ladies week. Mary Lou had a quick wit and was the heart of her family, she will be dearly missed. Visiting hours will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., (Rte. 53), Hanover on Thursday, October 24, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 25, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 392 Hanover St. (Rte. 139), Hanover followed by burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marys memory to South Shore VNA/Hospice, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370. For directions and to sign Mary Lou's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2019