Megan E. (Dinnhaupt) Kennedy, 55, of Norwell, passed away on November 8, 2020. Born in West Islip, N.Y., August 2, 1965, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Geraldine (Dwyer) Dinnhaupt. She was a Providence College alumni and worked as a medical billing associate. She was an active member of the U.S. Pony Club and the Holy Mother Collaborative. Megan was the beloved wife of the late William T. Kennedy. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Kennedy of Norwell and Brendan Kennedy of Boston. Loving sister of Maura Connolly of Plymouth. Dear aunt of Conor Connolly. Visiting hours at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St. Rte. 139, Hanover, on Thursday, November 12 from 9-11 a.m., followed by an 11 a.m. funeral Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 and/or Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill road Hingham, MA 02043. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com
