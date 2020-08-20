1/1
Michael C. Weitz
Michael C. Weitz, 49, of Rockland, passed away on August 15, 2020. Born February 8, 1971, he was the son of Charles A. Weitz of Hingham and the late Christine M. (Mullin) Weitz. Michael was a dedicated employee for Tomkat, a roofing and siding company. He enjoyed skiing, watching the Patriots, Red Sox and spending time with his family. Michael is survived by his sisters, Rachel L. Hawker and her husband Walter of Whitman, Jodie Martinez and her husband Anthony of NH and Kathryn Kennedy and her husband Stephen of CT. He is also survived by 1 niece, 6 nephews, his devoted dog, Gizmo, as well as many friends and family. Michael will always be remembered for his infectious smile and kind spirit by all who knew him. Visiting hours will be on Monday, August 24, at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. (Rte. 53), Hanover, from 4-8 p.m. Due to the current pandemic and COVID 19 restrictions, all other services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's name may be made to Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Hwy., Scituate, MA 02066. For an online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Mariner from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SULLIVAN FUNERAL HOME
551 WASHINGTON ST
Hanover, MA 02339-2303
(781) 878-0920
