Michael F. Flaherty Jr. of Rockland, died April 24, 2020. Michael affectionately known by those who loved him as "Big Mike" grew up in South Boston before moving to North Weymouth to raise his family and most recently residing in Rockland at Leisurewoods. Michael worked for The MBTA green line for over 20 years. He enjoyed demolition and home improvement projects. Michael loved animals, especially his rescue dogs whom he would take to the park and for long walks. Michael was on the Board at Leisurewoods and started a neighborhood watch committee. He will be remembered for his humorous personality. Michael will be sadly missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Beloved husband of 55 years to Donna M. Flaherty of Rockland. Loving father of Joy Marie Flaherty, Brian Flaherty, Jon Flaherty and the late Michael Flaherty and Patrick Flaherty. Cherished grandfather of Eaamon Shaughnessy. Caring son of the late Michael Flaherty Sr. and Anna (Coleman). Adored brother of Anne Marie Flaherty Thompson and William Flaherty and his wife Lynn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Service will be private. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Michael's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael may be made to your local food pantry.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020