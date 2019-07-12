Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:15 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Kimball
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Kimball

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Kimball Obituary
Michael J. Kimball, of Rockland, passed away on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at the age of 56. A native of Rockland, Michael graduated from Rockland High School in 1980 and attend South Shore Vocational Technical School in Hanover. Michael served in the US Marine Corps and was an active member of the William R. Caddy Marine Corps League Detachment 124. Michael was a retired correctional officer of the Plymouth County Correctional Facility. Michael is survived by his loving wife, Terry Sinclair, her two children, Sarah Sinclair and Jesse Gibbs, two adorable granddaughters and a large Sinclair extended family. He was the brother of Jean Roche (and Steve) of Hull, Chuck Kimball (and Beth) of Rockland and Lisa Kimball of Randolph, and uncle to Molly Jones (and Tom) of Whitman and Alex Roche (and Guifang) of Phoenix. He was the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Kimball of Rockland. Michael also leaves many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces. He was beloved by his family, friends and colleagues and will be remembered for his devotion, gentle disposition, and kindness. All are welcome to calling hours Tuesday, July 16, from 9 to 11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton and committal with military honors at 1:15 p.m. at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Mariner from July 12 to July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now