|
|
Mildred A. (O'Brien) McDermott of Needham, March 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph M. McDermott. Devoted mother of Lynn A. Helm of Walpole, Thomas J. McDermott of Boston, David W. Tolland of Needham and the late Cathy McDermott. Loving grandmother of Michelle, Kristin, Thomas, Jessica and Lindsay. Great-grandmother of Jomar. Mildred was a retired registered nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Brighton.
Private family service will be held at a later date. Expression of sympathy may be made in Mildred's memory to St. Jude Research Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangement by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Mariner on Mar. 17, 2020