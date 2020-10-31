Morris M. Lelyveld of Duxbury MA, passed away peacefully, after a brief illness, on October 8, 2020. He was the son of the late Edward and Beatrice (Hewitt) Lelyveld of Rockland MA. Morris was born on July 15, 1942 in Cambridge and was raised in Rockland where he was elected class president and valedictorian of the 1960 senior class of Rockland High School. He attended Bates College, Lewiston ME, majoring in American History. He went on to receive his JD degree from New York University, School of Law in 1968. He had a private law practice in Rockland while serving on the Board of the Directors of Rockland Federal Credit Union. He and his wife Susan moved to Duxbury in 1979 where they raised their children. He was a member of the Duxbury Rotary Club. His legal career took him around the country where he met many friends and garnered an appreciation of the diversity of the USA. He worked at Bear Stearns in NYC in 2008 and friends chided him saying "oh, you caused the meltdown". Above all, Morris will be remembered for having a sharp wit and a keen mind. He enjoyed reading about history, listening to Symphony and working on home projects. In his retirement, he often went to the Duxbury Senior Center and especially liked the LifeLong Learning courses. Through a program at the Senior Center Morris volunteered as a helper at Chandler School, reading to classes and helping children with work. He looked forward to his weekly visits. In addition to his wife, Susan, he is survived by his children, Josh of Cromwell CT, Sara, of Middleboro MA and Matthew (Sherri) of Duxbury. He especially loved his "wonderful" granddaughters, Paris, Josephine and Penelope of Duxbury. He leaves a brother, Louis (Barbara) of Hyde Park NY and sister, Gail of Washington DC. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made in his name to: Friends of the Duxbury Council on Aging, Duxbury Senior Center, 10 Mayflower St., Duxbury MA.



