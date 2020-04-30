|
Muriel Chandler Curadossi, 86, of Norwell, beloved wife and best friend of the late Analdo Curadossi for 61 years, passed away on April 20, 2020. The daughter of the late Earl and Alice Chandler of New Bedford, Muriel was a woman ahead of her time. She moved to Boston not long after graduating from high school and worked as an executive secretary at the prestigious C. H. Sprague Co. She met Analdo in 1956; they were married two years later and began a family. Muriel chose to be a working mother, taking a secretarial position at Boston Latin School. She had an entrepreneurial spirit and forged a successful second career as a realtor and relocation specialist. In retirement, she and Analdo launched and operated two small businesses for several years before fully retiring to travel the world. She had a high sense of style; she enjoyed the theatre, music, ballroom dancing, entertaining and socializing. She spoke French fluently and was an accomplished pianist. Muriel cherished her Catholic faith, family, and friends. Muriel is survived by her daughter, Michelle Marrone and husband Vincent of Amherst, NH; son, Peter Curadossi of Hanson; daughter, Julie Reardon of Halifax; grandchildren, Charles Marrone and Julia Withers, husband Teddy; and great-grandchild, Liam; and several nieces, nephews, and close family friends. She is also survived by her brother, Robert Chandler of Rochester. She was predeceased by her husband, who passed away in January 2020, and her sister, Cecile Liston of Scituate. Services will be held at a later date due to current public health restrictions. Donations in Muriel's memory may be made to CatholicTV, P.O. Box 9196, 34 Chestnut St., Watertown, MA, 02471 or the . To share a remembrance or send condolences to the family, please visit www.sullivanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020