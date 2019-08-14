|
Nancy Whiting Lowrey, of Cohasset, formerly of Norwell, died at Sunrise of Cohasset, on Monday, August 12, 2019. Daughter of Hobart A. and Gladys Whiting Fischer, Nancy was born March 18, 1933 in Newton. She graduated from Concord (New Hampshire) High School in 1950. In 1954 she was graduated cum laude from Colby College where she was a member of Phi Beta Kappa academic honorary and Chi Omega Womens Fraternity. Nancy was an avid golfer throughout most of her life, winning many club tournaments, and she enjoyed attending horse shows to watch her daughter and granddaughter compete. Nancys favorite place in the world was her camp on Portage Lake, Maine, where she loved to explore back roads of the North Maine woods during bird-hunting season. After an evening of wood-stove cooking, she could usually be found on the porch, listening to the shrill calls of loons from Portage Lake. Nancy was married to Peter Stanley Lowrey for 39 years until his death in 1993. Surviving are children, Dr. Jonathan Lowrey and wife Leisa of Jasper, Indiana; Michael Lowrey and wife Kathe of Tampa, Florida; and Susan Barrett and husband John of Norwell; grandchildren Robert Lowrey (Heather), Thomas Lowrey, Ryan Lowrey (Madison), Peter Lowrey, James Barrett & Laura Barrett. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty (Kenneth) Walker and Carol Tonkin, both of New Hampshire. A reception celebrating Nancys life will be held at Cohasset Lightkeepers Cottage, 15 Lighthouse Lane, Cohasset from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Portage Congregational Church, Portage Lake, Maine on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Portage Lake Historical Society Building Fund, PO Box 65, Portage Lake, Maine 04768, South Shore Hospice, 30 Reservoir Park Dr., Rockland, MA 02370, or to . For an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com. 781-659-2200
Published in The Mariner from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019