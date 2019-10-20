|
|
Norma A. Allen of Abington, passed peacefully Friday, October 18, 2019 at age 96 at Life Care in West Bridgewater surrounded by friends and family. Norma was an avid card and BINGO player. She enjoyed traveling, line dancing, sewing, but most of all spending time with her family. Her nurses and friends at Life Care became her second family for the past 3 years. Norma was a loving wife of the late Francis "Red" Allen. She is survived by her children, Karen Panos and her husband William of West Bridgewater, Ralph Allen and his wife Paula of Abington, and Claudia Hover and Stephen Eveline of East Bridgewater. Beloved sister of Beatrice Clem and her husband Edward, and the late Florence Anania and Hamlet "Hal" Piesco; also, survived by sister-in-laws Marjorie Piesco and Thereas Illes; cherished grandmother of 6 grandchildren and soon to be 12 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and late close friends, Leonard and Louise Benoit. Visitation held at the Quealy & Son Funeral Home 116 Adams Street, Abington on Monday, October 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m. Interment will be at a later date Contributions may be made to Activity Department Life Care of West Bridgewater, 765 W. Center St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379.
Published in The Mariner from Oct. 20 to Oct. 29, 2019