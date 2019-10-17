Home

Patricia E. Curry, 83, of Abington, formerly of Brockton, died October 15, 2019. Patricia worked for Daniel Brown for 34 years, retiring as secretary treasurer. She had a zest for life and enjoyed world-traveling with her friends. Patricia was the aunt of John F. Curry Jr. and his wife Julie of Wareham, Lynne P. Saccone and her husband Donald of Bridgewater, Robert W. Curry of Bridgewater, and Kathleen M. Curry-Hudman of Brockton; sister-in-law of Elizabeth Curry of Abington; great-aunt of 6; great great-aunt of 12; and a close cousin of Janice Byrne and her husband Jerome of Fla. She was predeceased by her brother John F. Curry. All are welcome to her memorial Mass on Tuesday, Oct. 22, at 9 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Church, 71 E. Main St., Brockton, and burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Mariner from Oct. 17 to Oct. 24, 2019
