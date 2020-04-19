|
|
Patricia H. (Coughlin) Moon, born August 4,1941 in Boston, Mass. She lived in Abington, Mass. for many years. She passed away on April 12, 2020 she was married to the late husband Elmer L. (Roy) Moon. She was beloved daughter of late Patrick and Ruth (Tenney) Coughlin. She was a devoted sister to her brother Ralph Coughlin of Canton, Mass., and two sisters Ann (Coughlin) Cole and husband Donald of Randolph, Mass. and Ruth ( Coughlin) Barkhouse of Marshfield, Mass. She also was a devoted mother to her children Edward W. Moon of Abilene Kansas, Dawn M. (Moon) and husband Richard Rigby of Albuquerque, New Mexico , Lisa A. (Moon) Quackenbush and husband William of Rockland, Mass. and Michael L. Moon and wife Maureen Moon of San Diego, Calif. She also survived by grandchildren Patrick, Kelly and Shelby Moon of Kansas. Aleyna and Steven Rigby of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Alex Moon and Jadzia and Conor Quackenbush of Rockland, Mass. She also was a devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews. Patricia loved going dancing with friends and her friend Charles Barry and loved quilting and going for walks. Patricia worked for the M.B.T.A she was a motor person for the blue line. Many thank you to all the staff member at Sunrise of Norwood, Mass. and Hospice staff for all their devoted care to her and all the other patients. Donations to Cancer, Alzheimer's and to Compassionate Care Hospice in Woburn. Please sign our online guest book www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020