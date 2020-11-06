1/1
Paul F. Harkin
Paul F. Harkin, affectionately known as "Mean Uncle Paul", age 63, of Rockland passed away on October 28, 2020. Survived by wife of 30 years, Susan Harkin, sons, Michael and Jason, brothers, Edward O'Connor, Michael Harkin and Jack O'Connor, sisters, Pauline Sullivan, Barbara Marks and Suzanne Pry. He is also survived by loving in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, John Harkin, Edward and Priscilla (Gionet) O'Connor, brothers, Thomas O'Connor and Kenneth Harkin, sisters, Claudia Harkin and Kathleen Slattery. Paul loved summers at the camp on the lake in Maine. He was well versed in many trades and had a talent for fixing things. He was always willing to help others and will be missed by many. At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043, www.nvna.org/hospice-residence.

Published in The Mariner from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2020.
