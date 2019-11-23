|
Paul Graham LeFrank, of Hanson, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born in St. Catharines, Ontario, Canada, he was the son of the late George and Jean LeFrank. Paul was raised and educated in Nova Scotia. He served in the Canadian Air Force for 25 years and later worked for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Toronto. Paul moved to Rockland in 1986 after marrying his wife Catherine (Gorman) LeFrank and in 2009, they moved to their current home in Hanson. After working at John Crane Co. in Hingham, he retired from GEM Gravure in Hanover. Paul's world revolved around his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Paul loved nothing better than sitting in his cottage in Tatamagouche, Nova Scotia, surrounded by his family and friends. He loved to work in his garden, producing the best tomatoes ever, trying every new restaurant on the South Shore on Friday nights with his wife Catherine, and spending many hours playing cribbage with his friends at the Hanover Legion. Paul's life was filled with songs and laughter. He enjoyed every minute of his life, and everyone he met, became a friend. His loss will leave a huge void in the lives of those who loved him. Paul is survived by his children, Catherine Perry of Prince Edward Island, Bruce LeFrank of Prince Edward Island, Jacqueline Cantin and her husband Robert of New Brunswick, Joan Meek and her husband Doug of Nova Scotia, and John LeFrank of Prince Edward Island. He is survived by 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Paul was the brother of Roger LeFrank, F. Gordon LeFrank, George LeFrank, all of Canada, and the late John LeFrank. His family is so very grateful for the good care he received at South Shore Hospital (Pratt 6) and for the compassion and kindness of his doctors, particularly Seth McClennen and Milana Shturman. Thanks also to Joe Bonito, Bill Hurley, and all the family and friends who made Paul's final days so happy and fulfilling. Visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 2 Maquan Street, corner Route 14 and 58, Hanson, on Tuesday at 8 a.m., followed by the funeral Mass, celebrated at St Joseph the Worker Church, 1 Maquan Street. Burial to follow at St Paul Cemetery in Hingham. Memorial donations may be made to the Norwell Visiting Nurse Association, 120 Longwater Dr., Norwell, MA 02061, the Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or to the , 300 5th Ave, Waltham, MA 02451. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Nov. 23 to Nov. 30, 2019