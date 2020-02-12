|
Paul H. Murphy, founder of Paul H. Murphy & Company Inc., died Saturday, February 8, at home surrounded by family. Residing in Marshfield, Mass. for 52 years, he leaves his wife of 60 years Ann (Donnelly) Murphy and their children: son Paul Murphy and daughter-in-law Jane Murphy of Sharon, grandsons Jackson Murphy of Somerville and Liam Murphy of Brooklyn, NY; daughter Debra Murphy of Freeport, Maine; and daughter Anna Murphy of Scituate. He was predeceased by his parents Timothy and Anne (Hughes) Murphy of Arlington and brothers Robert Murphy of Lynnfield and Richard Murphy of Quincy. An alumnus of Boston College, Class of 1959, Paul was known to regale his audience with colorful stories and to find humor in just about any situation. He loved gardening, poetry, sailing and the arts. Paul was a founding member of BoSox Club. He also was a founding member of the North River Arts Society, where Ann exhibited her paintings and taught art classes. He particularly loved history, and often would surprise his grandsons by taking them on outings to Bostons art museums and historical sites. He also loved to cook and made a legendary lobster bisque. Paul began his business career in 1960 as a contract administrator for Honeywell Military Products Group while attending Boston College Law School. His shift to the graphic arts included positions in marketing, sales and consulting until he started his own printing company, Murphy & Company, in 1983. Pauls keen foresight into electronic transmission of information, plus a well-honed knowledge in the legal and financial fields, launched the business as a premier print provider in the Boston area. Paul was eternally grateful for the dedication of his employees and the lasting loyalty of his customers. Paul was a charismatic personality, his presence refused to go unnoticed. His infectious smile, quick wit, charm and light hearted sarcasm will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. Pauls family expresses their gratitude to the nurses on Ellison 11 at Massachusetts General Hospital, the caregivers at Celtic Angels in Quincy, the Norwell Visiting Nurses Association, and Dr. Brian Mugo, his primary care physician. In honor of Pauls wishes, there will be a private funeral service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Pauls memory to Father Bills & MainSpring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301 (website: https://helpfbms.org/ donate/). For directions and online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Feb. 12 to Feb. 19, 2020