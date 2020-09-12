Pauline Livingston Donovan passed away Sept. 10, 2020. She was born July 26, 1933, in Boston, and lived most of her life in Norwell and Hanover. She was a devoted mother and wife and spent her life caring for her family. She was a Girl Scout leader, a member of the Norwell Stroke Club, a home health aide, took much pride in caring for the residents that participated in the Assisted Living Program at Cushing Residence, a past President and member of the Young at Heart Club at Cushing Residence in Hanover and loved going to a rummage sale or holiday craft fair. Pauline enjoyed walking, loved flowers and gardening, was known for her spinach salad and Congo bars, loved music and spending her free time with her family members. She is survived by her daughters, Karen Sharp (Lorrin), Cheryl Kuck (Carl), Bonny Donovan (Gary), and Donna Kelble (Danny); grandchildren Shauna Piano, Cassi Driscoll, Ashlee Naylor, Erika Dynan, and Aaron Naylor; great-grandchildren Wyatt Piano, Sydney Piano, Jack Driscoll, and Hadley Dynan; sisters Patricia Eklund, Diana Thomas, and Susan Livingston; nephew David, nieces Patricia, Denise, and Marcia, and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Donovan, parents Herbert and Pauline Livingston, brothers Robert Livingston, Thomas Livingston, John Livingston, James Livingston, and sister Theresa Kennison. The family would especially like to thank Jeff, Talana, and Flo from CareOne in Weymouth for their assistance and love over the past year in assisting Pauline with zooms, patio and window visits. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Homes, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover, on Monday from 4-7 p.m. A funeral home service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow at Hanover Center Cemetery. The family asks that donations be made to the Leukemia Society
, Hanover Council on Aging, or your favorite charity
. For directions and to sign Pauline's online guest book, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com
.