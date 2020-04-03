|
Peter Corliss Turner passed away at his home in Plainsboro, NJ, on Sunday, 22 March 2020, at age 85. A devoted family man he is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years Kathryn M. Turner, and his children Christopher, Lise (Ed), Stephanie {Chris) and many grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents J. Lee Turner and Ruth R. Turner, long time residents of Norwell, and survived by a brother David Lee Turner (Sally) also of Norwell. He graduated from St. Marks School, Trinity College and earned an MBA from RPI. Peter joined the Navy, completed OCS and after active duty, completed his military service in the Naval Reserve, retiring as a Commander. After working for the Aetna, in Hartford, for more than 20 years, as an underwriter, later focusing on training and development, he moved to New Jersey to join American Reinsurance in NYC. When American Reinsurance moved to Southern New Jersey, the family settled in Cranbury. After retirement, Peter and Katie moved to Plainsboro. He was an active volunteer for several churches and civic organizations. A staunch supporter of equal opportunity, he was a founding member of the Newington Youth Soccer Club | starting the young women's program in the 1970's. He was an Elder of his Church, on Building & Grounds Committees and a Sunday School Teacher for many years. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made in his name to the Plainsboro Rescue Squad, 621 Plainsboro Road, Plainsboro, NJ 08536. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date at St. David's Episcopal Church, Cranbury, NJ.
Published in The Mariner from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020