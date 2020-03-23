|
|
Peter Kudrick, 72 of Carver, MA passed away peacefully on March 18, 2020. He is survived by his son, Scott P. Kudrick of Norwell, MA , his wife Amy, their children Abigail and Brady. Peter is also survived by his sisters, Ann Malfy of Sandwich, MA and Dorothy May of South Boston, MA. Peter was a retired Department of Defense Officer. He grew up in South Boston and later moved to the South Shore. Peter found the most joy in gathering together and hosting friends and family. A special thanks to his home health care workers, Linda Toland and Brenda Fitzgerald, who helped fulfill his love of hosting through his last days. Private services will be held at McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Norwell, MA. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on June 30, in Plymouth, MA. In honor of Peter's wishes, his ashes will be spread at sea. To visit Peter's tribute page, please go to www.mcnamara-sparrell.com to leave a condolence. "Since 1820"
Published in The Mariner from Mar. 23 to Mar. 30, 2020