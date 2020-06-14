Philip Hamric
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Hamric, of Cumberland, R.I., passed away on June 2, 2020; brother, uncle, cousin, and good friend gone too soon. With a good and generous heart and an amazing sense of humor, he did wonderful work for the Lions Club, Million Penny Project, and never turned down helping a friend. A champion candlepin bowler, he owned Timber Lanes and Squires Loft in Abington for many years. Son of the late Robert and Ann Hamric, he leaves his siblings Paul in Utah, David of Watertown, and Diane Hamric- Hatstat of Upton. Arrangements entrusted to Berarducci Funeral Home and Cremation Care Center in R.I. For funeral services details and condolences please visit: ProvidenceCremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Mariner from Jun. 14 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 13, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of Philip's passing. Philip was a student in my class at the Lincoln Junior High School in Medford many years ago. He along with a group of his friends spent many extra hours in my classroom as young teenagers socializing with me and the other students. I still have wonderful memories of those days 50+ years ago.
Jack Kurdzionak
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved