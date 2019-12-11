|
Phyllis A (Ann) Arlanson, (nee Peterson) passed away on December 5, 2019. Born October 7, 1943 in New Haven, Conn., daughter of the late Joseph A Peterson Sr. and late Marian (Willard) Peterson, both of Madison, Conn. Phyllis is survived by her beloved husband of more than 50 years, Carl B. Arlanson of Hanover, Mass., her daughter Cheryl Phyllis Arlanson Russo and her husband Christopher Russo both of Hingham, Mass., and her daughter Karen Ann Arlanson Brandt and her husband Lt. Col. Benjamin Brandt both of Hanover, Mass., and her grandchildren Abigail Elise Brandt of Hanover, Mass., Merideth Amelia Brandt of Hanover, Mass., Lucinda Paige Russo of Hingham, Mass. and Daniel Christopher Russo of Hingham, Mass. She is also survived by her sister Marian (Peterson) Malone of Vero Beach, Fla., and her brothers Joseph A Peterson, Jr. of Port Orange, Fla. and Thomas A. Peterson of Madison, Conn., as well as many nephews and nieces. Visiting hours scheduled for the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington Street, Rte. 53, Hanover from 4 -7 on Thursday, December 12, 2019, and a memorial service scheduled for Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Christ, 460 Main Street, Norwell. In lieu of flowers, Phyllis' family would appreciate donations be made in her name to the . For directions, online guest book, and a complete obituary, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Mariner from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019